Kyler Murray explains why he wasn't a Cowboys fan growing up: 'They were always ass'

"Honestly, the way I see it is, my legs should be a luxury," Murray said. "And it kind of wasn't like that last year. It was me having to run for us in a sense. Once my shoulder was banged up and I wasn't trying to put myself out there and take those hits, we hit a lull. Honestly, I think it was a lesson for us. We can't be one-dimensional. We've got be better in all aspects of the game." For fantasy purposes, it would certainly be a bummer for Murray's overall QB1 potential if he doesn't run as much. He was a true fantasy cheat code during the first half of 2020, but he wasn't nearly as much of a difference-maker down the stretch. Ultimately, it's unlikely that Murray stops running all that much, but it's something to consider for his range of outcomes this year.