Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the fact that pretty much the entire Yakuza series has come to Xbox and been added to Xbox Game Pass of late, it was only a matter of time before the newest instalment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, followed in those footsteps as well. Sure enough, there were recent leaks regarding the same, and that’s now been officially confirmed as well.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Yakuza#Pc Game#Forza Horizon 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesoperationsports.com

Descenders Available Now on Xbox Series X|S

Descenders is available now on Xbox Series X|S featuring 4K resolution, 120FPS performance modes and the ability to compete in 8 player lobbies. Players who pre-ordered the physical edition will receive the ‘Lantern Lux Set,’ which includes a set of rare, glow-in-the-dark customization items for their outfit, helmet and bike. These can also be earned in the game by player progression.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Paradox Error Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Adapt and overcome glitches in an ever-changing digital world! Paradox Error is a surreal take on the scrolling platformer format, combining minimalistic black-and-white presentation with self-aware, fourth wall breaking design. Glitches are intentionally integrated, allowing the player to cheat death, open new areas by triggering bugs or leap off of UI elements as if they’re part of the stage. The title screen’s main menu acts as a respawn hub, cursors may appear as enemies or helpful guides, graphical errors obscure parts of the screen and the player’s character explodes into pixels upon death. To survive, you’ll have to quickly identify which portions of the screen can be reached, which pixels can be touched and which ones are simply background art. Adapt as gameplay suddenly shifts to a different perspective or requires interaction with a glitched object to proceed. At its core, Paradox Error is an ever-changing environmental puzzle where you’re expected to die repeatedly and use those failures to inform further attempts, until the goal is eventually within reach. Decidedly hardcore in difficulty but fair enough to encourage repeated play, this is an exercise in trial-and-error, where determination becomes its own reward.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Disney+ Returns to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. The response from our community was fantastic; we know many of you claimed the Perk to stream all the great entertainment available on Disney+ with your friends and family. When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we’re excited to share the good news.
MLBrealsport101.com

Xbox Features & Game Pass Coming To Smart TVs

The value that Xbox Game Pass offers the customer is unrivalled, and now they’re planning the move to TVs as its next big step. Undoubtedly this is cause for excitement as every smart TV sold in the future could have the ability to play games with just a controller and internet connection required.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Atomic Heart' Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass At Launch, Shows Off Gameplay - Trailer

Atomic Heart is an first-person adventure/shooter, the events of which unfolds in an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union. Atomic Heart is an action RPG with FPS elements set in the alternate version of the USSR . Technological revolution powered by Communism has already happened: robots, the Internet, holograms and other futuristic stuff make everyday life of the Soviet citizens better & brighter have already been invented, but all these innovations are immersed in the atmosphere of communism, imperialism and confrontation with the West.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

Xbox Game Pass will be available directly from your web browser in just a few weeks

Back in February, we wrote about Xbox Game Pass coming to the web via a public preview. This preview was invite-only for Game Pass Ultimate members. Now, just four months later, the service is opening up to all Ultimate members without needing to be personally sent an email from Microsoft! This means that for just $14.99 per month, you’ll be able to access over 100 high-quality games not only for console (now with Xbox Series X as well), PC, and Android devices, but also via Chrome, Edge, and Safari.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Darkest Dungeon drops to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this week released Darkest Dungeon to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. Darkest Dungeon is a roguelike turn-based PRG in which the user must recruit, train, and lead a team to battle monsters.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Xbox Game Pass Was Like “Opening The Flood Gates” For Second Extinction

Xbox Game Pass has greatly helped Second Extinction find an army of players to reclaim the planet from an invasion of mutated dinosaurs. Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, game director Simon Vickers stated that finding a core audience from the start was incredibly important for a game like Second Extinction which thrives as a cooperative mission-based experience. Relying on Xbox Game Pass to ensure that the game found its way into the hands of as many players as possible on day one was hence an easy decision to make and one which has since then been bearing fruit.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Chivalry 2 – Is It Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass continues to absorb a wide array of titles, making it the go-to subscription for those looking to play critically-acclaimed games and the latest releases. The ever-changing catalog of games is impressive and we have seen numerous AAA titles hit the service on launch day, which has provided an alternative to shelling out the full cost for a new gaming experience.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Open Country Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

You're in the wild now! With your backpack stocked and rifle loaded, you are ready to leave city life behind. Make sure you set up camp and a fire before the sun goes down...the wolves and bears are starving and you look like dinner. The Ranger needs some guidance from a skilled outdoorsman, and Gary at the Snowridge Lodge could really use some more game to get him through the rough months. Are you up for the challenge of surviving in the Open Country? - Hunt, Fish, Explore, and Survive as you weather the elements and harsh conditions. - Pack your gear and Loadout: Every area of the map is beautiful and dangerous in its own way- be careful, the animals aren’t too excited to have a houseguest so your backpack and ATV better be ready at all times. - Gary and the locals will give you plenty of tasks to keep you busy, and you might even make a four legged friend along the way. - Level up: Better weapons, better equipment, and better vehicles -are you worthy of being called the Master Outdoorsman?
FIFAtrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest Sports Leaderboard now live

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can win one of five Xbox Series X consoles simply by unlocking achievements in select Xbox Game Pass sports titles. As Microsoft doesn't have a leaderboard system in place, we've set up our own. Introducing the Xbox Game Pass Sports Gamerscore Leaderboard. Much like previous...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Descenders gets a dedicated Xbox Series X/S update, still available on Game Pass

Descenders, the popular extreme sports game where you go downhill on a bike and attempt to avoid fatal collisions, is now available on Xbox Series X/S. In coming to the new generation of Microsoft hardware, the game has seen a few updates, too: anyone that already owns the game on Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the Series X/S for free, and will be able to enjoy a 120fps mode, PC cross-play, and eight-player lobbies (an upgrade from last gen’s four-player lobbies), too.
Video Gamestrends1news.com

Hades, the best rogue-like game in a decade, comes to Xbox Game Pass in August • ALi2DAY

At the E3 2021 keynote event, Microsoft announced that Hades from developer Supergiant Games will be available on its platforms starting August 13. For those who missed it, the award-winning rogue-esque game won several Game of the Year awards last year and was honored by the British Academy Game Awards, the Interactive Achievement Awards and the TechRadar award for Best Indie Game 2020.
Video Gamesivlogyt.com

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance Pre-order Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an upcoming third-person action role-playing game developed and published by Tuque Games. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing system, the game is a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II. The game was originally slated for release on PC and consoles in 2020, but this was later changed to 2021.
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

Somerville Launches with Xbox Game Pass in 2022

Today, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we shared a brand-new look at the sci-fi adventure title Somerville by Jumpship, coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and with Xbox Game Pass in 2022. An original IP by Chris Olsen, built in collaboration with Dino Patti, ex-CEO...
Video GamesPosted by
Front Office Sports

Xbox and Bethesda Go Big with Game Pass

Microsoft recently added Bethesda — publisher behind hit gaming franchises “Doom,” “Fallout,” and “The Elder Scrolls” — to its Xbox Game Studios division following the acquisition of parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. Sunday marked the first-ever showcase for Xbox and Bethesda under one roof. The four-day, all-virtual E3 event...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

HADES Launches Onto Xbox Game Pass This August!

Supergiant’s critical darling, Hades, is coming to Xbox consoles on August 13, 2021, and will be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass. Hades featured in its own, brief segment as part of the Xbox + Bethesda E3 Showcase with an accolades trailer showing off the many Game of the Year awards and critical praise the game received when it launched last year.