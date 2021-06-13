Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Announced, Features Fan-Favorite Jack Sparrow

This is the day you will always remember as the day that Captain Jack Sparrow appeared in the maritime multiplayer adventure, Sea Of Thieves. This inspired collaboration between Disney and Microsoft was announced in the Xbox and Bethesda showcase today, and honestly, we're stunned that the character hasn't been brought into the game before. In fact, there are a fair few Sea Of Thieves streamers who cosplay as Captain Jack Sparrow and roleplay as the salty sea dog, so this will be ripe for ridiculous jokes and an all-new exciting adventure. "Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world's greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise," reads the description from developer Rare.