Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Announced, Features Fan-Favorite Jack Sparrow

gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life looks to be a wondrous journey across high-seas, featuring the incredibly charismatic Jack Sparrow. Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint conference seems to be raging in full swing, with what seems to be a constant onslaught of new announcements and trailers. Rare’s incredibly successful Sea of Thieves is still going strong and has great plans ahead with a new expansion titled A Pirate’s Life.

#Pirate#Seas#Xbox Series X#Bethesda#Rare Sea Of Thieves#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Series S
Rare today released its promised Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life gameplay trailer along with a few new details. First revealed on Sunday during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase as part of E3, Rare promised a first look at gameplay today. And they delivered with a relatively short trailer that gives us a sneak peek at the new free DLC. As part of Season Three, Disney pirate Jack Sparrow is making his way to the Sea of Thieves world.
This is the day you will always remember as the day that Captain Jack Sparrow appeared in the maritime multiplayer adventure, Sea Of Thieves. This inspired collaboration between Disney and Microsoft was announced in the Xbox and Bethesda showcase today, and honestly, we're stunned that the character hasn't been brought into the game before. In fact, there are a fair few Sea Of Thieves streamers who cosplay as Captain Jack Sparrow and roleplay as the salty sea dog, so this will be ripe for ridiculous jokes and an all-new exciting adventure. "Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world's greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise," reads the description from developer Rare.
Pirates of the Caribbean fans and Sea of Thieves players, will be pleased to know that Disney and Microsoft have this week announced a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover with the Sea of Thieves pirate adventure game providing a new “lovingly crafted story” starring all your favourite characters from the movie franchise. The new content and adventure will be available for free to all players with the release of the new and highly anticipated Sea of Thieves: Season Three release taking place later this month on June 22nd 2021. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Captain Jack Sparrow adventure coming to Sea of Thieves.