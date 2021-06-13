Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Announced, Features Fan-Favorite Jack Sparrow
Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life looks to be a wondrous journey across high-seas, featuring the incredibly charismatic Jack Sparrow. Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint conference seems to be raging in full swing, with what seems to be a constant onslaught of new announcements and trailers. Rare’s incredibly successful Sea of Thieves is still going strong and has great plans ahead with a new expansion titled A Pirate’s Life.gamingbolt.com