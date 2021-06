Russia welcomes Belgium to the Saint Petersburg Stadium for their opening clash of the Euro 2020. Sitting in group B, Belgium will want nothing more than to top the table and move onto the next round as soon as possible. The Red Devils have had a very good squad of late with impressive players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. With no international trophies so far, winning the Euros will definitely be on their mind. They came very close in the 2018 World Cup but were knocked out by France. Russia too had a better World Cup than most expected reaching the quarter-finals. They were ousted on penalties by the eventual finalists, Croatia.