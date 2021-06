On Monday, Brussels Airlines resumed flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after an absence of almost 15 months. One day later, the Belgian carrier will restart its service to Washington DC's Dulles International Airport. This comes despite restrictions in the United States banning tourist travel from Belgium. Despite this boundary, the airline claims ticket sales for its Washington D.C. service are selling well since the route is popular with business travelers and passengers transiting through Brussels for flights to Africa. However, ticket sales for New York are slower for the time being as the route is generally popular with tourists who are currently unable to travel.