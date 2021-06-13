Cancel
Patricia Montero and Álex Adrover have been parents of their second daughter

Cover picture for the articleThe new “warrior” is here! The second daughter of Patricia Montero and her partner, Álex Adrover, has already come to the world thus expanding the family, which becomes four. The actress has been in charge of confirming it with a beautiful Instagram publication in which the little girl appears in her mother’s arms and holding her father’s finger. Also in their stories they have shared a video from the hospital and with the soundtrack of Eric Clayton singing Layla. And that’s because that will be the baby’s name, as they recently revealed, and it joins three-year-old Lis, who was born in August 2015. In October they announced that it would be a girl, “winning the battle” to the men of the house which includes, in addition to the actor, the little dog they have called Thyme.

