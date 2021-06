A piece of shocking news is coming into the headlines related to the prominent Nigerian Pastor whose name is TB Joshua has died on June 05, 2021. His death reason is not revealed yet. He was one of the most prominent and established personalities in Nigeria. He has garnered huge popularity and fame as a philanthropist. He was such an inspiring person. He was a very humble and kind person. He lived his life with huge respect and reputation. Since the news of his death has come out, all his loved ones and close friends are mourning on social media. His family members’ needs are support and sympathy in this tough time.