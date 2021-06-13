The New Psychonauts 2 Trailer Blew My Mind, And the Release Date is Even Better

In case you haven’t noticed, we didn’t pull out the full red carpet for DC Fandome, DC Comics’ online comic book convention, in the same fashion that we did last year, and there are two real reasons for this. First, every single person going into this knew that there was going to be a single crown jewel amongst the line-up — that being the trailer you’ve clicked on this post to watch — and, secondly, real cons are starting to come back, and they definitely don’t need direct-to-consumer virtual cons hanging around and sucking up all that studio A&R that could be used on t-shirt guns and other things. So excuse us for not writing about Black Adam or that Flash teaser that basically just teased exactly what they teased last year (albeit with moving pictures), but we have bigger fish to fry. And that bigger fish is, of course, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which looks fucking awesome. This trailer will rock your world.

