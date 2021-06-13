Starfield Gets a Long-Awaited Trailer and Release Date

Starfield is the highly-anticipated RPG from Bethesda, and a new teaser trailer just came out about its backstory. Oh, and there’s plenty of beautiful concept art as well!. Set in 2327 and roughly 50 light-years beyond earth’s solar system called The Settled Systems, Starfield’s primary conflict centers around a war between the United Colonies and The Freestar Collective. Players will explore this turbulent area of the Milky Way while hopefully not getting shot up by vicious mercenaries, spacers, pirates, and all sorts of unsavory folk. Think of the Cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, but (unfortunately) without Obi-Wan Kenobi watching you back.
Comments / 0