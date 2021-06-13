Starfield Gets a Long-Awaited Trailer and Release Date

Watch The Day Before release date trailer for a look at The Day Before gameplay, some of the environments you'll be able to visit in the game, along with some weapons and their various modifications. The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival game set in a post-pandemic America. You wake up alone in a world that you don't recognise, and will need to hunt for resources and answers as you explore. However, you'll need to compete with other survivors for food and weapons, all while avoiding the flesh-hungry infected that roam the streets. The Day Before is scheduled to release on PC on June 21, 2022.

