Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram scoops gold, 2 silvers at European championships

At the US Gymnastics Championships on June 5, nerves filled the air of Dickies Arena as gymnast Shane Wiskus fell from the high bar — not once, but three times. With each fall, Wiskus had only 30 seconds after standing to get back on the high bar to complete his routine. Even with two of the falls involving his head ricocheting from the mat beneath him, he didn't give up and got back on the high bar. Just before completing his routine, a commentator can be heard saying "I just want him to land safely. . . " a feeling that was mutual as the audience cheered Wiskus on. As he stuck the landing from the high bar, members of the audience stood in applause with a loud cheer.