Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram scoops gold, 2 silvers at European championships
Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, 22, was crowned European champion Sunday in the clubs exercise at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria. Israel's superstar gymnast captured the gold medal with 28.500 points. In addition, she won her two silver medals in the ball and hoop exercises — and bronze alongside the rest of the Israeli team in the overall group competition, reported The Times of Israel. Ashram placed fourth in the ribbon exercise.www.ynetnews.com