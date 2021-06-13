Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gameplay Walkthrough Touch On Non-Linear Story Beats, Star-Lord Focus, More

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy now revealed by Square Enix on PS4 and PS5, we’ve got a better idea of what to expect from the game and in particular, how it plays. Much like Marvel’s Avengers before it, Guardians of the Galaxy employs its own unique take on these characters that have been made popular by Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Though each character doesn’t look like their MCU counterpart, they do nonetheless possess the same characteristics that have made those characters so compelling in the first place, such as Star Lords goofy attitude and Drax’s straightforward conversation style.