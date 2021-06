Manchester City are expected to launch an official £140 million bid to convince Tottenham to sell Harry Kane, an offer Daniel Levy should think long and hard about. Levy has reiterated that Kane is not for sale. But a bid of that magnitude should be hard to turn a blind eye to. Levy will probably still refuse the forthcoming £140 million for his prized asset, but maybe he shouldn’t. If City ups the ante and raises the bid to £150 million, surely Tottenham, for the long term prosperity of the team, will have to seriously consider accepting.