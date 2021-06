Monark is a new strategy/role-playing game where players not only encounter external dangers, but they also have to face themselves!. Could you face yourself and the threats around you to save the ones you love? Shin Mikado Academy is engulfed in a madness-inducing Mist, and only you can save everyone inside. Develop your Ego to break the pacts set by the Pactbearers and remove the corrupting Mist.