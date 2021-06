Calcio Mercato have been reporting that AC Milan’s management are considering extending the contract of manager Stefano Pioli after he pulled off a coup getting the Rossoneri to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years. The manager took over as a stop gap to stop the chaotic tenure of Marco Giampaolo but has turned up and over-performed by every metric. The Rossoneri are unique in the top of the league this summer as they will look to renew his contact until 2023 or 2024 whilst most other top clubs have fired their coaches. Talks are ongoing over the coming weeks.