Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Debuts With First Look Trailer, Coming to PS5 And PS4 In October

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEidos Montreal has made its debut with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy with a debut trailer and confirming the game will release on PS5 and PS4 on October 26, 2021. The debut trailer for the game gives us a look at the enitre cast, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Draz, Mantis, and more. With some story teasers thrown in there and a look at how the game plays it is a solid first trailer.

www.psu.com
