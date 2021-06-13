Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Debuts With First Look Trailer, Coming to PS5 And PS4 In October
Eidos Montreal has made its debut with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy with a debut trailer and confirming the game will release on PS5 and PS4 on October 26, 2021. The debut trailer for the game gives us a look at the enitre cast, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Draz, Mantis, and more. With some story teasers thrown in there and a look at how the game plays it is a solid first trailer.www.psu.com