Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Debuts With First Look Trailer, Coming to PS5 And PS4 In October

Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. The game will launch on all platforms on October 22. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be priced at $59.99 while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be $69.99. There will also be a Gold Edition for $99.99 and an Ultimate Edition for $119.99 both of which will let you play the game starting on October 15. You can get the full details about what is included in each of those below.