Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DOOM Eternal Free PS5 Upgrade Features Ray Tracing, 120 FPS Modes, Arrives On June 29

By John-Paul Jones
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DOOM Eternal free PS5 upgrade will release on June 29 and it’ll support ray tracing and 120 FPS modes, Bethesda has confirmed. DOOM Eternal on PS5 will actually boast three, very different visual modes, the breakdown of each you can catch below:. Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS. Balanced...

www.psu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Ray Tracing#Ps4#Fps Modes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

F1 2021 on Xbox Series X and PS5 to Run at Either 4K/60 FPS or 1440p/120 FPS - News

Codemasters game director Lee Mather for the racing game, F1 2021, has revealed the game will have a Graphics Mode and Performance Mode. The Graphics Mode will run the game at 4K resolution and 60 FPS, while the Performance Mode will run at 1440p and 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The game on the Xbox Series S will have a single mode, which targets 1080p and 60 FPS.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Day-1 Patch Adding New 60FPS Ray Tracing Performance & Performance Modes Deployed; Insomniac Releases Sneak Peek

Ahead of this week’s global launch, Insomniac has released the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart day-1 patch, which adds new performance modes to the PS5 title. By default, the upcoming new Ratchet & Clank installment runs at 30FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing on Sony’s next-gen console. Fans of the game will be happy to learn that, similarly to Spider-Man and Miles Morales on PS5, there will also be an option to run the game in different performance modes.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Xbox Series X: 20 FPS Boost Games With Lackluster Upgrades

FPS Boost's arrival on Xbox Series consoles has brought positive press to Microsoft. Less than four months since its introduction, the system-level feature supports 97 games. Unfortunately, FPS Boost has hard limits because no game code is being touched. If a game doesn't run at a stable performance level, the Microsoft backwards-compatibility team can't adjust game settings or resolution to best reach the target frame rate. It's all or nothing; One X and base Xbox One code paths are the only options. While there is a list of excellent FPS Boost titles that retain their Xbox One X enhancements on Series X, such as Shadow of The Tomb Raider and Prey, 20 of the 97 games revert from Xbox One X to Xbox One code with FPS Boost enabled. This article compiles each game's performance/rendering profile, making it easy for gamers to understand what they're sacrificing at a glance rather than scouring the internet on an individual basis.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'World War Z' Gets An Upgrade With Aftermath Expansion, Adds More Zombies And FPS Mode, Also On PS5 And XSX - Screens & Trailer

Inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, World War Z is a four-player cooperative featuring massive swarms of zombies who rush their living prey. From Moscow to Jerusalem to New York, the action-packed co-op campaign of Saber’s World War Z unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players in a nail-biting action experience around the world.
Video Gamespsu.com

F1 2021 On PS5 To Feature A Graphics And Performance Mode

Lee Mather, franchise game director for the F1 series, has revealed during a new interview that F1 2021 will feature a Graphics and Performance Mode, which will allow users to prioritise resolution or frame rate depending on their preference. The Graphics Mode will allow for 4K/60 FPS while the Performance...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Free Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Upgrade Available Now For Those Owning the PS4 Version; How to Grab It

The free Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade can now be downloaded for those owning the PS4 version of the game. As covered earlier this week, the PS5 version of last year’s Remake, titled Final Fantasy VII Remake ‘Intergrade’, weighs in at roughly 81GB. Those who’ve purchased the PS4 version of the game earlier are now able to upgrade the game to the native PS5 for free through the official PlayStation Store. Please note that the recently-offered PS Plus version of the game isn’t eligible for the free upgrade – only those who’ve purchased the full version of the game either physically or digitally can use the free upgrade.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Doom Eternal’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Versions are Releasing on June 29

Bethesda and developer id Software have announced that Doom Eternal’s free next-gen update will be releasing on June 29 on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The free update will bring better visuals, higher framerates, and support for ray-tracing into the game. There will be a few different modes for players to select and here are the details on those:
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Sword of the Necromancer free Extra Modes DLC lands on June 24

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Grimorio of Games have announced that a free update is coming to Sword of the Necromancer on June 24. The pixel-art roguelike originally released in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This free Extra Modes DLC includes new monsters, new bosses, and...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5 Has Instant Load Times, Runs at 1620p In 60 FPS Mode

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 version is available to play now as part of a free upgrade to existing owners. It features many improvements over the original release. The game comes with two different performance modes on the PS5. One is the frame rate mode that runs at 60 FPS but drops the resolution from native 4K to 1620p. For what it is worth, this drop in resolution leads to a solid 60 FPS experience for the majority of the game while the visual improvements and texture quality is retained in this mode.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the critically-acclaimed action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment is getting a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles today. The game will leverage Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system on Xbox Series X|S consoles, which means that all game saves and unlocked achievements will carry over to the next-gen version of the game once it's installed.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Side-scrolling cinematic adventure The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] coming to PS4/PS5 June 2021

Hard Copy Games announced that The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] directed by Leonard Menchiari is will be out on the 24th of June on Playstation 4 and 5 at a price of 14.99 USD | EUR, a physical limited edition is coming late 2021. The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] is a side-scrolling cinematic adventure reminiscent of genre masterpieces like The Prince of Persia and Another World developed by the 3-person team TFL Studios.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order the First Game to Offer Free Physical to Digital PS5 Upgrade

Since the PlayStation 5 launched last November, free PS4 to PS5 upgrades have been fairly common as developers re-release their titles with enhancements for the new generation. The only problem has been if you own a physical copy of a PS4 game, you would have to also buy the PS5 system with a disc drive in order to qualify for the free upgrade — that is until now. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first game we're aware of that allows you to upgrade from the physical PS4 edition to a digital version on PS5, meaning you can still freely qualify for the current-gen adventure even if you have a discless system.