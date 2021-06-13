DOOM Eternal Free PS5 Upgrade Features Ray Tracing, 120 FPS Modes, Arrives On June 29

FPS Boost's arrival on Xbox Series consoles has brought positive press to Microsoft. Less than four months since its introduction, the system-level feature supports 97 games. Unfortunately, FPS Boost has hard limits because no game code is being touched. If a game doesn't run at a stable performance level, the Microsoft backwards-compatibility team can't adjust game settings or resolution to best reach the target frame rate. It's all or nothing; One X and base Xbox One code paths are the only options. While there is a list of excellent FPS Boost titles that retain their Xbox One X enhancements on Series X, such as Shadow of The Tomb Raider and Prey, 20 of the 97 games revert from Xbox One X to Xbox One code with FPS Boost enabled. This article compiles each game's performance/rendering profile, making it easy for gamers to understand what they're sacrificing at a glance rather than scouring the internet on an individual basis.