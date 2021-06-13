Cancel
WWE

WWE's Reported Plans for Edge at SummerSlam 2021

By Connor Casey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Edge hasn't been on TV since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 37. However, local advertising has been hyping up the "Rated-R Superstar's" return for the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown (the first night of WWE's return to touring) and new reports are already popping up regarding what he'll be doing at SummerSlam in August. According to Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba, the current plan is for him to stay on SmackDown but switch back over to being a babyface. The former world champ has been a good guy since returning to the company last year but turned heel just before his Universal Championship match with both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

