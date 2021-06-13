Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Black Panther Expansion

Marvel's Avengers has been teasing some big reveals are coming at the E3 edition of Square Enix Presents, and the one everyone was looking forward to most was the Black Panther-themed War for Wakanda expansion. War for Wakanda is the first major expansion for Marvel's Avengers, though it has received two hero-based story expansions so far in Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. Since then we've also had a few mini-events like Red Room TakeOver and more of those are on the way, but all eyes are on what's coming with the Black Panther expansion, and now we have some of those details, including a release date of August.