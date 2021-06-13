Looking At Utah Football’s 2023 Roster With New CFP Proposal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – With the new College Football Playoff (CFP) proposal likely to go through to expand will benefit the Utah football team in the future. It’s unknown as of right now when the CFP will expand but Utah football will continue to get ready to make a run at the current system. Their recruiting mixed in with player development has set them up to be Pac-12 title contenders for years to come. When the new expansion comes into play, that would mean a berth in the playoff under the new proposal.