French Open runner-up Tsitsipas says he learned a lesson

Daniil Medvedev arrived in Paris with a lifetime record of 0-4 at the French Open, but he’s 4-0 this year and has advanced to a quarterfinal showdown Tuesday night against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev is No. 2-seeded and a two-time Grand Slam finalist — at the 2019 U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open. But the No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas is playing well and into the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, playing in his first major quarterfinal. Elena Rybakina, who upset Serena Williams in the fourth round, will next face her doubles partner, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Rybakina hasn’t dropped a set en route to her first quarterfinal at a major, while Pavlyuchenkova is playing in the quarters at Roland Garros for the first time in a decade. The other match involves two unseeded players competing in their first Grand Slam quarterfinal -- Paula Badosa of Spain and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.