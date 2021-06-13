Former C-N and current Northern Ireland defender Nelson awarded British Empire Medal by IFA

Top story: ‘Rock solid belief in Good Friday agreement’. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories today. Joe Biden is expected today to warn Boris Johnson not to “imperil” the Northern Ireland peace process when the two leaders meet in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit. With talks between the UK and the EU reportedly close to collapse over post-Brexit border checks in Ireland, the US president is expected to reinforce warnings issued by his senior diplomats in a meeting yesterday with Lord Frost, Britain’s top negotiator. Frost was told that he will inflame tensions in Northern Ireland if he does not compromise over border checks, although the discussion stopped short of a formal reprimand for Britain suggested by some reports. There were signs, however, that all is not lost in the UK/EU talks and that there is still room for an agreement over how to manage the border issue. It promises to be a busy day for Johnson and Biden, who will invoke wartime cooperation between WInston Churcill and Franklin Roosevelt by signing a new Atlantic charter to help forge a new post-Covid world order.