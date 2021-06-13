Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Huge Fourth Inning Helps Rox to Fifth Consecutive Win

By Rox Media
northwoodsleague.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Cloud, MN – Everything was working for St. Cloud (7-4) again on Saturday evening as they started off the series with Eau Claire (4-9) with an 8-2 victory. The Rox bats were rolling for the third straight game as St. Cloud has now scored 31 runs in its last three games. In the previous eight, the Rox had only scored 26 as the offense continued to develop. St. Cloud now has the longest active winning streak in the Northwoods League at five victories.

