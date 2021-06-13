‘Gilmore Girls’: Emily Gilmore’s 3 Rudest Lines

It's been over a year since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 concluded, and the wait for more episodes has been brutal. Luckily, Season 4 was quickly greenlit after Season 3's launch, with production slated to begin in the spring of 2020. However, like much of Hollywood, that was put on a long-term delay when the coronavirus pandemic rolled in. As productions slowly picked back up at the end of August, hints that Amazon Prime's hit was gearing back up began to surface. It took a few more months, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 filming has now gotten back on track for 2021 and new cast members have been announced for the season.