Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Could Be the Last Season, Showrunner Hints

By Kelli Boyle
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Handmaid’s Tale could come to an end with season 5. Hulu already renewed the Emmy-winning drama months before The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 debuted. But according to The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller, ending the show sooner rather than later has been on the table in conversations with Elisabeth Moss.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Luke Moira
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star responds to character's fate in season 4 finale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale spoilers follow. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has now come to an end in the US, and it was also the end for one major character. Joseph Fiennes's time on the show is up, as the evil and abusive Commander Fred Waterford was finally offed by June Osborne and her Handmaid army in the finale.
TV SeriesElle

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss on That Shocking Season Finale: ‘June Knows Who She Is Now’

Spoilers for season 4 episode 10 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness” below. Throughout all four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, the protagonist and guiding force, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), has had a singular mission: Rescue her daughter Hannah from the grips of Gilead and get her to safety. But along the way, as June is tortured and raped, as her friends are mutilated and killed, she develops a second calling: Make Gilead’s architects feel the very pain they’ve inflicted upon so many.
TV Seriesstateofpress.com

Yvonne Strahovski on the Big ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale Twist

Spoilers for season 4 episode 10 of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Wilderness,” below. In a jaw-dropping season 4 finale, one of The Handmaid’s Tale’s most prominent villains gets his long-overdue comeuppance. It’s been obvious for a while now that Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) wasn’t long for the world; unlike his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), he didn’t have much of a strategic brain, instead seeming to think he could walk into a comfortable post-Gilead life in Canada despite his war crimes. But he learns a lethal lesson in the closing moments of the season, as ally after ally (Mark Tuello, Commander Lawrence, and even Nick) betray him to June (Elisabeth Moss). As Fred begs for mercy, June leads a pack of ex-Handmaids in a Salvaging against the disgraced Commander. After hanging him on “the Wall,” she mails Serena his wedding ring—and one of his fingers.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Samira Wiley Says Moira and Luke Will Have Different Reactions to June as Season 4 Continues

Season 4 has only one episode left story of maid, and the season finale premieres June 16 on Hulu. So far, the fourth season of the Hulu series has demonstrated how much June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) has changed since her time at Gilead. This has made it incredibly difficult for her husband Luc Bankole (Oti Fagbenle) and her best friend Moira Strand (Samira Wiley) as she attempts to immigrate to Canada.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 UK release date: Channel 4 announces when Elisabeth Moss show will return

The Handmaid’s Tale fans in the UK will be happy to discover that season four is premiering very soon.Hulu’s dystopian show returned in the US earlier this year, leaving UK viewers waiting for weeks on end.Channel 4 recently announced the series would return in June, but failed to name the date.The Independent can now confirm that season four will begin on Sunday 20 June at 9pm.All three previous seasons are now available to stream on All 4.The Margaret Atwood adaptation stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, who is renamed Offred when she’s abducted and held in Gilead, a totalitarian...
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ 4×09: Major betrayals set up the season finale next week

This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Progress,” helps bring together the threads left from the beginning of the season as it approaches the finale. In Canada, at the end of last week’s episode, June (Elizabeth Moss) decided to tell her husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) about the last time she saw their daughter Hannah when Gilead held her captive to manipulate June.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Handmaid’s Tale Review: Progress (Season 4 Episode 9)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 9, “Progress,” brings viewers a slightly different perspective on Gilead. Being outside of Gilead and looking at how the system works has been a refreshing change over the last season. We have understood that Gilead is bad, but we’re now starting to see that no one is safe and that it may be time for the tower to fall.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will June Kill Fred in the Finale? Fans believe she has the potential to succeed.

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will June Kill Fred in the Finale? Fans believe she has the potential to succeed. Season 4 Episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale included a huge story twist. June found out in the final minutes of the episode that Fred Waterford had made a deal to ensure his freedom. She exploded with wrath when Mark Tuello informed her of the news, which came as no surprise. June will go to whatever length to make sure Fred pays for what he’s done, according to a preview for the finale. Fans believe she’ll go to great measures to achieve this.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will Gilead Kill Fred? This Fan Theory Is Correct

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will Gilead Kill Fred? This Fan Theory Is Correct. June has been suspected of murdering Fred Waterford throughout The Handmaid’s Tale’s four seasons. She’s had plenty of chances to do so. And she has certainly demonstrated her willingness to do so in Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. However, according to an interesting fan hypothesis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale, Fred will be murdered by Gilead. And there are strong indicators in this season’s episodes that support this theory.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, claims that this season is the most “expensive” yet.

Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, claims that this season is the most “expensive” yet. Hulu Movies & TV Culture “Freedom is the theme of the season.”. If there’s one word to characterize the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, it’s “freedom,” according to Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred, a high-ranking commander in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian country of Gilead, which she developed in her 1985 novel of the same name. “This season, we expand geographically, and we get to explore outside Gilead. And I suppose the vastness contributed to the great paradox of freedom.” The interactions between Fred and June, performed by series star Elisabeth Moss, demonstrate Fred’s malevolent nature. “He’s a man who understands what he’s doing. You’ve probably heard horror stories about predators convincing themselves and others that they’re the victims. “I believe that is Fred.” This season, however, the tables have been turned. “He needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror. I believe it is the closest Fred can go to comprehending and embracing why he is there.” The Handmaid’s Tale, like many others, was affected by the pandemic, but they were eventually able to return to make the most “expansive” season yet. “We all felt incredibly fortunate to be able to pursue our passions.”
TV Seriesdawsoncountyjournal.com

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale: Joe Fiennes & Showrunner Bruce Miller On That Bloody Ending, Why It Had To Happen, & What’s Next For The Hulu Series

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains lots of details of the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale that launched tonight on Hulu. EXCLUSIVE:“Under Her Eye.” The spray paint on the side of a barn with the dead and beaten body of once powerful Commander Fred Waterford near the end of the Season 4 finale of The […]
TV SeriesVariety

Liz Garbus Dissects Parallels Between ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale and ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. Writer, producer and director Liz Garbus is adamantly opposed to the death penalty, something she has explored in such documentaries as “The Execution of Wanda Jean” dating back to 2002. Yet, for her scripted television directorial debut, the fourth season finale of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she delivers an episode that carries out such a sentence.
TV Seriespostapocalypticmedia.com

What Time Does The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 10 Finale Premiere?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 10 is almost here. Since this is also the finale, it means we’re going to have a long wait until we can see what’s next for June and the rest of the group. Last week, June tried to arrange for Hannah’s freedom, but she was only able to get a meeting with Nick and learn where Hannah is. Here’s a look at exactly what time you can start watching the new episode when it premieres.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 9 recap: Stakes never higher as show gears up for dramatic finale

Let’s get one thing out of the way: at no point during this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Progress”, did I know what to expect next. Not that that’s a bad thing – au contraire, as we say in my hometown. I was kept on my toes for 53 straight minutes, surrendering to the experience of being delightfully jerked around by each plotline.It all began with the title. Yes, yes, I could have looked it up ahead of time, but I don’t like spoiling things for myself. But if you’re The Handmaid’s Tale, and you name an episode “Progress”,...