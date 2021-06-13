‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Could Be the Last Season, Showrunner Hints

Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, claims that this season is the most “expensive” yet. Hulu Movies & TV Culture “Freedom is the theme of the season.”. If there’s one word to characterize the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, it’s “freedom,” according to Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred, a high-ranking commander in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian country of Gilead, which she developed in her 1985 novel of the same name. “This season, we expand geographically, and we get to explore outside Gilead. And I suppose the vastness contributed to the great paradox of freedom.” The interactions between Fred and June, performed by series star Elisabeth Moss, demonstrate Fred’s malevolent nature. “He’s a man who understands what he’s doing. You’ve probably heard horror stories about predators convincing themselves and others that they’re the victims. “I believe that is Fred.” This season, however, the tables have been turned. “He needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror. I believe it is the closest Fred can go to comprehending and embracing why he is there.” The Handmaid’s Tale, like many others, was affected by the pandemic, but they were eventually able to return to make the most “expansive” season yet. “We all felt incredibly fortunate to be able to pursue our passions.”