Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Adam Driver Really Singing Stephen Sondheim in ‘Marriage Story’?

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To Star Wars fans, Adam Driver is best known as the villainous Kylo Ren. Of course, the actor first broke out for his role on HBO’s Girls. But much to Driver’s own surprise, he’s much more of a leading man. The actor even landed his second Oscar nod for Marriage Story. However, his character does take viewers by surprise. In a key scene, Driver’s Charlie belts out a Stephen Sondheim show tune. But is he really doing his own singing?

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Leos Carax
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Marriage Story#Hbo#French#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesweallwantsomeone.org

Sparks, Adam Driver + Marion Cotillard – “So May We Start”

Annette is the upcoming first English-language film from visionary director Leos Carax that is set to open he 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. The always entertaining Sparks’, the duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, which is based on their own original story which was then developed by Carax into the feature film.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Stuntman Spills Hilarious Secret About Adam Driver

Former United States Marine and current actor Adam Driver (Inside Llewyn Davis, Paterson, Marriage Story) began his Hollywood career in 2010 with TV series The Unusuals. But, he truly became a household name when he was cast as the villainous Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Now, Star...
MoviesWFAA

Movie reviews: The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Luca, new Rita Moreno documentary

Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. Ryan Reynolds doesn't have to do much to crack me up! And in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," that's what he and his co-stars do... not much... wrapped up in a lot of frenetic action. If you remember the original four years ago, Reynolds's character Michael Bryce was protecting hitman Darius Kincaide, played by Samuel L. Jackson, when Kincaide took a bullet, instead of the other way around. That caused Bryce to lose his coveted bodyguard rating.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, According to Critics

Originally founded in 1997 as a movie rental service that mailed DVDs to customers, Netflix now offers thousands of film titles across its streaming platform. Audiences have come to rely on the streaming service to bring them the best original programming and previously released films. Of all the streaming services,...
MoviesDeadline

Steven Spielberg Amblin Pic Based On His Childhood Adds Australian Actor Sam Rechner

Up-and-coming Australian actor Sam Rechner has landed a key role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming movie based on his childhood. Rechner will play a high school classmate of the young, aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. He joins the growing ensemble which includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters, and Gabriel LaBelle. Cameras are set to roll in July near Los Angeles with a release eyed for 2022.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Day

Madison Lyric Stage presents tribute to Sondheim

As I understand it, this Stephen Sondheim fellow has written every popular music in theater history except "South Pacific" (he was busy that day), "Cats" (he doesn't like them), "Inherit the Wind" (it's not a musical), and "The Magic Flute" (technically, it's an opera and Sondheim was GOING to write it but someone beat him to it).
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Dad Brad Pitt’s Mini-Me On Lunch Date With Mom Angelina & Brother Pax, 17

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox proved he’s taking after his dad when he stepped out in New York looking just like the A-list actor’s mini-me. Angelina Jolie has stepped out in New York City for some quality time with two of her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox. The A-lister looked gorgeous in a silk, black jumpsuit when she arrived at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. The 46-year-old actress wore a black protective face mask and black pumps, as she carried a brown shoulder bag and styled her dark tresses in loose waves.
CelebritiesPopculture

David Spade Nashville Stand-up Show Halted After Seizure

Comedian David Spade reportedly had to pause a performance at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium Wednesday when a member of the audience suffered a seizure. The Saturday Night Live star's performance was part of the 2021 Nashville Comedy Festival. Earlier this month, Spade was named one of the celebrity guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, since host Chris Harrison has left the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Getting Her Own Catwoman Movie On HBO Max

The Batman is set to reboot the Bat-mythos in the DCEU in a major way. And this time, Warner Bros. looks keen to properly capitalize on the potential for the franchise to produce various multi-platform spinoffs. For instance, a Gotham PD TV series is already in the works, set in the same universe as Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, with many more offshoots likely on the way. No doubt for the Bat’s collection of iconic allies and enemies.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix in June

Summer is here, and while the box office is lighting up with new movies in theaters (finally), sometimes you either can’t or don’t want to go out. And if you’re staying in, you’re certainly looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix. Not to fear, we’ve put together a handy list of seven movies that have been newly added to Netflix in June that are well worth watching. They range from comedies to Oscar-winning dramas to classic 80s films, and while they may not provide the spectacle that one gets from visiting the theater, they’re sure to hit the spot whether you’re looking for something that’s emotion-driven, thought-provoking, or even a bit of both.
Books & LiteratureSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stephen King probes mortality in 'Lisey's Story'

Even near death, Stephen King gets ideas for stories. Diagnosed with double pneumonia, the best-selling author spent three weeks in the hospital and “when it was clear I was going to get better, my wife decided she was going to totally clean out my office and change it around.”. When...
MoviesDecider

‘Lisey’s Story’ Feels Like Throwback to Classic Stephen King

When a studio announces a new Stephen King adaptation, certain assumptions come to mind. You can expect a stacked cast composed of at least one person acting unhinged. There will be unsettling metaphoric monsters that transform into actual monsters. There will be more body horror than jump scares. But in recent years there’s been another characterizing detail, a sort of excitable smugness. By now everyone knows who Stephen King is and everyone in Hollywood wants a piece of the master of horror’s empire. It’s that same cloying praise that Lisey’s Story avoids. Even when it’s at its weakest, Lisey’s Story is reminiscent of King at his strongest, and most honest.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Love And Death: Patrick Fugit Has Been Cast in Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen’s HBO Max Series

Actor Patrick Fugit has boarded the cast of HBO Max original limited series Love and Death. Fugit joins Judas and the Black Messiah actor Jesse Plemons and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen in the series, based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. He is best known for featuring in films such as “Gone Girl”, “Almost Famous”, “First Man” and “Thanks for Sharing”. The actor will essay the role of Pat Montgomery, the husband of Olsen’s Candy Montgomery, according to Deadline. Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Join Frances McDormand in Movie Adaptation of Novel ‘Women Talking’.
MusicPosted by
The Atlantic

The Internet Mocked Her as a Teenager. It’s Embracing Her Now.

Ten years ago, the most Googled name in the world belonged to a wide-smiling 13-year-old girl everyone seemed to be laughing at. She was Rebecca Black of “Friday,” the calendar-themed sing-along that reached megafame by being, in many people’s judgment, the worst song ever. Amid cheesy production by the ARK Music Factory—a now-defunct Southern California firm that Black’s mom had paid $4,000 to make the song—Black’s auto-tuned voice bleated about cereal, front seats, back seats, and “fun, fun, fun.” In the music video, which featured tweens riding around in a convertible, and on talk shows where hosts quizzed Black about why her song was so hated, she never seemed to drop her grin.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Only Just Watched Fight Club For The First Time, But He Has A Really Good Reason Why

There are a number of advantages in seeing a great movie when it is first released. First and foremost there is generally the chance to watch in a theater, meaning that you get the big screen experience and excellent sound, but there is also the zeitgeist factor to keep in mind: the excitement of watching a film that everybody else is watching, creating a special moment to discuss and analyze it at length. As time passes, those options and opportunities diminish – which in turn can diminish demand and a sense of immediacy.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Brendan Fraser, 52, Makes Rare Appearance & Debuts New Look In Red Carpet Pic

‘The Mummy’ star Brendan Fraser is returning to the big screen in 2021, and made a rare red carpet appearance when he stepped out for a recent film premiere. Brendan Fraser is returning to the big screen, and made a recent rare appearance on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival. The beloved actor, who has been cast as the star of director Darren Aronofsky‘s next film, The Whale, looked dramatically different when he attended the No Sudden Move premiere in New York City on June 18. The 52-year-old actor was joined by his fellow co-stars, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, and Jon Hamm, along with celebs like Lily Allen.