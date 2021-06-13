Why ‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Recorded His Lines In His Mom’s Closet
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down a lot of movie production out of concern for everyone’s safety. Live-action movies determined protocols for production to resume safely, while animated movies figured out how to produce movies remotely. Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon was one such remote production, and Pixar’s Luca is another. Producer Andrea Warren explained how they did it, and it involved sending Jack Dylan Grazer into a closet.www.cheatsheet.com