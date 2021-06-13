Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why ‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Recorded His Lines In His Mom’s Closet

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down a lot of movie production out of concern for everyone’s safety. Live-action movies determined protocols for production to resume safely, while animated movies figured out how to produce movies remotely. Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon was one such remote production, and Pixar’s Luca is another. Producer Andrea Warren explained how they did it, and it involved sending Jack Dylan Grazer into a closet.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Jacob Tremblay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Moviesheyuguys.com

Luca Press Conference – Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph & more on bringing the sunshine to Pixar’s latest

Disney Pixar’s latest feel-good coming-of-age animation about remembering the people who shaped us along the way. It speaks to the younger generation only the way Pixar can, with sensitivity and a whole lot of fun. With the film’s release on Disney+ from June the 18th some of the animation’s voice cast and filmmakers came together for a recent press conference to convey how the film was brought together.
Moviesnolangroupmedia.com

Jack Dylan Grazer thinks Shazam 2 'gets away with a lot more' than original

Jack Dylan Grazer has claimed 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is "getting away with a lot more" than the first movie. The 17-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as Freddy Freeman in the upcoming DC Comics sequel - has heaped praise on both Henry Gayden's script and the cast assembled for the follow-up.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Jack Dylan Grazer Talks Excitement for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

We're finally starting to get little bits of information about the upcoming Shazam sequel, and each piece of the puzzle contributes to a large-scale effort to step up DC's second outing for the hero. We recently learned that the upcoming Shazam film (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) will be adding...
MoviesCollider

'Shazam 2' Star Jack Dylan Grazer Teases a Funnier, Action-Packed Sequel: "We're Getting Away With a Lot More This Time"

Pixar's upcoming animated film Luca is a fantastical coming-of-age story set in the 1950s, which follows the friendship of two young boys, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) with their own unique secret: they're actually sea monsters who are desperate to learn more about the human world and have adventures of their own. Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to chat with the two actors who lead the voice cast, and over the course of the conversation, inquired about updates for some future projects — like the upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which Grazer will return for, as well as Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, where Tremblay has been added to the cast as Flounder.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer and More Talk About Pixar’s Luca

Vital Thrills recently attended a press conference for Pixar’s Luca and spoke to director Enrico Casarosa, producer Andrea Warren and stars Jacob Tremblay (Luca), Jack Dylan Grazer (Alberto), Emma Berman (Giulia), Maya Rudolph (Daniela) and Jim Gaffigan (Lorenzo). Pixar’s Luca will hit the Disney+ streaming service on June 18, 2021 and does not require the additional Premier Access fee.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ron's Gone Wrong Trailer Celebrates Best Friend Day with Zach Galifianakis & Jack Dylan Grazer

Disney and 20th Century Studios have revealed the first trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong. The upcoming animated feature is the first from Locksmith Animation. It represents the initial collaboration between Locksmith and 20th Century Studios, a partnership that was hatched by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger went into effect in 2019. The movie features a robot voiced by Zack Galifianakis (The Hangover, Baskets). And, to put it mildly, this little robot friend is not working as he is supposed to, based on what we're seeing in this first trailer.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Luca’ Movie Review: Not One of Pixar’s Best Efforts

Freedom, adventure, friendship, and a sleek Vespa are the major ingredients of Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure, Luca. The film focuses on Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay, Doctor Sleep) a young sea monster who dreams of leaving his home and his boring life under the sea to explore the world above the surface. His over-protective parents (voiced by Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) fear the surface and all humans, believing it unsafe. They think Luca’s best off just herding his flock of fish like a shepherd.
Moviesjitneybooks.com

Luca is a Low Key All Ages Charmer of a Movie

Luca is the new movie from Pixar, the animation studio that gave us the Toy Story series and many (many) computer animated movies you or your children grew up on. Their latest release, though, may be their smallest movie in scope in maybe…ever? But ultimately, that’s what makes it great. Low stakes, a gossamer setting, and a breezy attitude suffuse Luca with a laidback beauty, resulting in an utterly charming movie that’s Pixar’s best since, well, Soul from late last year. These dudes are on a roll again.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Teases Plenty of Comedy in the DC Sequel

The first live-action Shazam! movie was quite different from many of the other films in the DCEU when it was released back in 2019, opting for a much lighter tone and comedic energy than the franchise's previous entries. Now, a couple of years later, writer/director David F. Sandberg and his cast and crew are hard at work bringing a sequel to life, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While the film will likely be bigger in scope and heavier in action compared to its predecessor, it looks like the team is also doubling down on the comedy.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

‘Luca’ Review: Something’s Fishy in the Usual Pixar Formula

Luca wants to be where the people are. He wants to see, wants to see ’em dancing. Walking around on those, what do you call ’em? Oh, feet. Or, in this case, piedi, since Luca lives in the waters surrounding a picturesque Italian village straight out of a Fellini movie. Combine some of the Italian master’s whimsy with even more of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, along with plenty of Pixar’s now-standard bittersweet lessons about growing up and you get Luca, an affectionate portrait of friendship that never quite rises to the level of the beloved animation studio’s best efforts.
MoviesKATU.com

Review: Pixar's 'Luca' brings a transformative childhood adventure to Disney+

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Luca. Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph. Rated: PG for rude humor, language, some thematic elements and brief violence. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Luca, a sea monster, has an unhealthy interest in the world that exists outside of the ocean. When he meets Alberto, a carefree sea creature with extensive experience with the outside world, Luca discovers the above-water world isn’t nearly what he expected it to be.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jack Dylan Grazer Has An Awesome Idea For A Disney Parks Ride Based on Luca

Ah, Disney Parks. How we’ve missed you. As of this summer, all Disney theme parks worldwide have finally opened back up again. What’s always been fun about the House of Mouse is watching the Disney Imagineers transform a storyline from a beloved movie into a palpable experience, most recently with the interactive Spider-Man ride at Avengers Campus. And with the release of Pixar’s Luca, we brainstormed with the cast about how it should make its way into the Happiest Place on Earth.
Moviesasumetech.com

“I Have An Amazing Imagination Like Him”

Jacob Tremblay has voiced the title character Luca Pagur in Luca, releasing this 18th exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Get ready to be transported to the beautiful Italian Riviera with Disney+ Hotstar Premium’s original feature film, Luca. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, this coming-of-age story is about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, endless scooter rides and heartwarming friendships. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret that can sabotage their friendship. The film features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan amongst others. This 18th June, celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship and life with this fun family entertainer on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that will surely make your heart melt as you experience a heartwarming friendship, delicious Italian cuisines and the sunny shores of Italy.
MoviesExtra

How Jacob Tremblay Prepped for His ‘Luca’ Role

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan as they promoted their new animated movie “Luca.”. Jacob took a trip to the Pixar studios in San Francisco, which helped him get into the mindset of his character Luca. He said, “I am able to see concept art of my character. That helped make out what the emotions would be.”
Moviescochranetimespost.ca

Jim Gaffigan on Pixar's 'Luca' and following his stand-up dreams

Jim Gaffigan jokes about it in his stand-up act, but the pressure to have a memorable summer is real. It’s a narrative thread that runs through his new Disney/Pixar animated film Luca (out this Friday on Disney+), which tells the story of a young boy experiencing an unforgettable season filled with gelato, pasta and endless non-stop rides.