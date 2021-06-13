Why ‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Recorded His Lines In His Mom’s Closet

Pixar's upcoming animated film Luca is a fantastical coming-of-age story set in the 1950s, which follows the friendship of two young boys, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) with their own unique secret: they're actually sea monsters who are desperate to learn more about the human world and have adventures of their own. Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to chat with the two actors who lead the voice cast, and over the course of the conversation, inquired about updates for some future projects — like the upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which Grazer will return for, as well as Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, where Tremblay has been added to the cast as Flounder.