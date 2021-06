Morton, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly ATV crash in western Minnesota. 66-year-old Richard Oneil of Morton was driving a four-wheeler in the ditch along Highway 71 in Renville County late last night just before he was killed. The State Patrol says the man suffered fatal injuries when the ATV left the ditch and entered the southbound lane of the highway where it collided with a minivan.