Parson signs HB 85 establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday signed HB 85 into law, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri. “Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Parson said. “This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”