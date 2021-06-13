Cancel
UEFA

North Macedonia scores stirring goal before losing to Austria in Euro tournament

By Cindy Boren
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment was the culmination of a decades-long dream. North Macedonia, a big underdog in Euro 2020 play, had forged a tie with Austria in the first half. Goran Pandev, a 37-year-old hero in his country, sent the 2 million or so souls at home into celebration, scoring the team’s first goal in a major tournament. The goal arrived 28 minutes into the match, 10 minutes after Stefan Lainer had given Austria the lead in Bucharest. Austria went on to win, 3-1, but the goal and the moment for Pandev were striking.

Goran Pandev
#Austria#North Macedonia#The Post Finland
Finland
Poland
UEFA
Soccer
Europe
Euro
Sports
