North Macedonia scores stirring goal before losing to Austria in Euro tournament

Austria will try to avoid a major upset in its group-stage opener when it faces North Macedonia on Sunday in a 2020 UEFA European Championship match in Bucharest, Romania. The event was postponed more than a year because of the pandemic. Austria was the runner-up in its qualifying group for Euro 2020, going 6-1-3. Two of the six victories were against North Macedonia, which went 4-2-4 to finish third and had to beat Kosovo and Georgia in playoff matches to advance. The Austrians are the more talented and experienced team, but North Macedonia has proven it can be dangerous.