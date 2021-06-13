Free MLB Pick: St.Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Lines (June 13)

Today we get an interesting contest of Sunday Night baseball for bettors as the St.Louis Cardinals are set to face off against the Chicago Cubs in the conclusion of their three game series. The Cardinals have gotten straight up bullied in the first two games of the series with the opening 5-8 loss including a notable 14 pitch at bat with Anthony Rizzo resulting in him cranking it out of the park, tying the game, and changing the momentum of the game in their favor.