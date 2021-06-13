Cancel
Delaware Water Gap, PA

Are campfires allowed? Can I bring a dog? What about drone flying? Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area updates regulations

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has updated its rules and regulations, answering such questions as to where to camp, what to bring and if guests can campfire. Every National Park Service site has rules and regulations that govern its establishment, use, and how the site works with the laws of the state where the site sits physically. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area sits on the Delaware River with land bordering portions of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. That means the site is governed by both federal and state laws about outdoor recreation, fishing and hunting, and even such things as metal detecting and digging, which are illegal activities at Delaware Water Gap.

