Sorry, Bootleggers — The Air Jordan 1 Is Now An Officially Registered Trademark

The Air Jordan “Quai 54” collection continues to grow with the Air Jordan 5 now slated to be joining the collection with official images surfacing today. Celebrating the annual tournament every year, fans always rely on Jordan Brand for summer collections dedicated to the “Quai 54” collection. This Air Jordan 5 arrives ten years after the first Air Jordan 5 “Quai 54” released back in 2011. Slated for a White, University Red, and Black colorway, the sneaker features a white leather upper with black appearing underneath the milky side paneled mesh and on the lacing system. University Red is then added to the sneaker in a variety of different portions with decking out the plastic overlays, Jumpman branding, and sockliner. The signature 3M tongue is also placed in while a geometrical sockliner adds an interesting addition to the 5th signature shoe. A white and black midsole and red rubber outsole finish the design.