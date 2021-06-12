Cancel
Sorry, Bootleggers — The Air Jordan 1 Is Now An Officially Registered Trademark

boxden.com
 11 days ago

You hit it on the head bruh but i rock with the rise how he had the streets goin crazy i remember when he just came up with the design and there werr barely rappers on game. same with Lord Fubu sh*t. Yea all them rappers be jacking his hats...

boxden.com
Air Jordan 3 Cardinal Release Date

Look for the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” to release sometime early 2022 at select retailers and Nike.com. The retail price tag is set at $190 USD. UPDATE 6/9: According to Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” will feature a White leather upper with signature elephant print overlay highlighted with Cardinal Red accents on the eyelets, liner, and portion of the midsole. Other details includes a Bronze hue on the Jumpman tongue and bottom eyelets. A release will take place in Spring 2022 for $190 USD. Check out the latest mock-up by zsneakerheadz.
The Air Jordan 1 Receives Federal Trademark Protection

Air Jordan 1 gets Trademark. Nike isn’t playing around with bootleggers and designers stealing the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The sneaker and apparel giant revealed on Friday that they received federal trademark protection for the Jordan 1 high, Jordan 1 low, and Jordan 1 low SE from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.
Air Jordan 4 White Oreo Review

The Air Jordan 4 White Oreo is not a collaboration with another brand, but the internet has its ways. This, for many, is a classic colorway, even though it isn’t an original one. It can be looked at as an alternate colorway of an earlier Retro Plus release of the same Air Jordan model. Whatever the case may be, these are clean and definitely worth your attention…and maybe even your money.
Official Look: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Anti Gravity Machines”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced in a new colorway in a mismatched form that features a red and blue makeover and dubbed, “Anti Gravity Machines”. Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 Mid rollout has been nothing short but special. With new colorways and themes surfacing for the summer, we have another rendition that has already won a few hearts upon reveal. Featuring two different colored sneakers, the left pair opt for blue while the right opts for red. Off-White suede panelings cover the sides and toes while tumbled vintage leather is used in red or blue fashion. While the upper appears aged and worn, the midsoles feature a new gelled makeover that’s a new break from the usual rubber sole system.
Bandooloo Beware: Nike Trademarks The Air Jordan 1 Silhouette

After more than three decades of being arguably the hottest silhouette in the sneaker game, the Air Jordan 1 design has officially been trademarked by Nike. Sneaker Law Firm has confirmed that Nike has federally trademarked the classic silhouette design which was the subject to much bootlegging and biting over the years such as ineverheardofyou’s middle-finger featured design to Fugazi’s six shooter-adorned “One In The Chamber” (they were pretty dope though). Under the new federal protection, anyone looking to bank off bootlegs or remixes of the Air Jordan 1 High, AJ1 Low, and AJ1 Low SE are subject to legal consequences.
The Air Jordan 1 is Now an Officially Registered Trademark

Despite the positivities that the BAPE STA brought to the sneaker industry, it paved the way for up-and-comers to rip off Nike’s famed designs for their own benefit. This came to a head in recent times with Warren Lotas, who was forced to scrap several Dunk-inspired designs to avoid a costly, crippling lawsuit. Still, there are countless “homages” to their designs, from Fugazi to the Shoe Surgeon — both of which prefer the legendary Peter Moore-designed Air Jordan 1.
In-Hand Images of the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue”

Jordan’s 2021 plans keep getting clearer and from the early looks of it, the year will be packed with heat. Check out the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue” arriving in July of 2021. 2020 brought great renditions of the Air Jordan 3 like the coveted UNC variation along with the...
Better Air Jordan 3: “Black Cement” or “Doernbecher”

Originally released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was Tinker Hatfield’s first Air Jordan design, and is still one of his greatest to-date. Two of the popular releases from the lineup have been the “Black Cement” and “Doernbecher” colorways. The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” is an OG colorway from...
Air Jordan 12 to Release in Regal "Royalty" Colorway

Jordan Brand is knee-deep in the rollout of its Summer 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, and will be previewing Fall 2021’s Air Jordan lineup in the coming days as well. One key piece of that fall slate? The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty,” a regal new colorway reminiscent of the classic Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” and 2017’s Air Jordan 4 “Royalty.”
Jordan Brand Previews Fall 2021 Air Jordan Retro Releases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand revealed its latest Air Jordan retro collection this week, showcasing what styles that fans of Michael Jordan’s signature line can pick up over the upcoming months. The...
Air Jordan 1 Low "Neutral Grey": Official Release Info & Images

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Neutral Grey" Editor’s Notes: The Swoosh is setting its sights on bringing back another OG. Earlier this year we saw Jordan Brand bring back the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette for its annual Chinese New Year pack. Now the team is further invigorating the model with a retro launch of its classic “Neutral Grey” colorway.
Air Jordan 12 “Twist” Official Look

Jordan Brand will be releasing a new Air Jordan 12 “Twist” colorway that will be available in both men’s and grade school sizing during Summer 2021. Dressed in a White, University Red, and Black color scheme. This Air Jordan 12 features an all-White leather upper paired with University Red contrasting accents and Black detailing throughout. Metallic Red upper eyelets atop a White and Black rubber sole completes the design. This offering comes with OG packaging and will release in full-family sizing.
Air Jordan 5 “Shattered Backboard” Officially Unveiled

Rumblings of an Air Jordan 5 clad in “Total Orange” have been felt since November 2020, and they’ve finally been confirmed by NIKE, Inc. as part of its Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection. Colloquially-dubbed the “Shattered Backboard” pair due to its shared color palette with an Air Jordan 1 from...
Air Jordan 12 “Utility” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 12 “Utility” is a brand new rendition of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature shoe that will be releasing in August. Dressed in a Black, Bright Crimson, and White color scheme. This Air Jordan 12 combines a Nike Grind outsole, made with at least 3% Nike Grind, with a ballistic mesh tongue. The shoe also applies genuine leather to the upper and suede to the midsole atop the faux-lizard print mudguard. The shoe releases in full-family sizing.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Neutral Grey”

Among one of this week’s best releases, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Neutral Grey” arrives hot off the heels of its high-top counterpart. And with Summer now in full swing, it couldn’t have released at any better time. While the colorway and silhouette are no strangers, how they’re paired...
'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 1 High Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1. According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike...
The Air Jordan 5 Joins the “Quai 54” Collection

The Air Jordan “Quai 54” collection continues to grow with the Air Jordan 5 now slated to be joining the collection with official images surfacing today. Celebrating the annual tournament every year, fans always rely on Jordan Brand for summer collections dedicated to the “Quai 54” collection. This Air Jordan 5 arrives ten years after the first Air Jordan 5 “Quai 54” released back in 2011. Slated for a White, University Red, and Black colorway, the sneaker features a white leather upper with black appearing underneath the milky side paneled mesh and on the lacing system. University Red is then added to the sneaker in a variety of different portions with decking out the plastic overlays, Jumpman branding, and sockliner. The signature 3M tongue is also placed in while a geometrical sockliner adds an interesting addition to the 5th signature shoe. A white and black midsole and red rubber outsole finish the design.
Nike SNKRS Day 2021: Rumors & Drop Information

Nike has celebrated its SNKRS app on August 8 every year for the past four years. Each anniversary celebration was marked with the re-release of the previous 12 months’ hottest sneaker releases. Catching a W, however, was far from guaranteed, as information on what, how, and when product was dropping...
Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
The Jordan Point Lane Gets A Sleek “Black Chrome” Look

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. Although the Air Jordan line first comes to mind with...