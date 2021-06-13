907 WARREN AVENUE N #101, SEATTLE, WA 98109

This condominium personifies Five Star Resort Style Living! Outstanding views of downtown, Space Needle, Puget Sound & mountains! Much larger than your typical condo - over 1700 square feet all on one level! Great floor plan with large gracious rooms. Newer building (1999) & this spectacular unit has been beautifully updated! Fabulous open kitchen with an island was built for cooking & entertaining. Lavish master suite with remodeled spa-like bath. French doors open to your own large private patio - great indoor/outdoor use of spaces. Pet friendly building! 2 parking spots in secure garage. No stairs from garage to your level unit. Wide doors for handicap access. Light & open corner southeast unit! AC. Walk to everywhere! AWESOME!