The NFL is a copycat league. The best coaches in football will tell you just that, with play callers stealing designs from each other all the time. Sean McVay has said countless times that he watches film of other teams and takes their plays, or at least tweaks them in one form or another to make it his own. On the latest episode of the “Flying Coach” podcast, McVay and Peter Schrager had first-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on.