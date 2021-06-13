Importance of Storytelling in Brand Marketing

The constant appearance of new technologies has led many to question the use of e-mail in their marketing and communication tasks, indeed, even in recent years its effectiveness has been questioned. At the same time, the fact that many users have linked email marketing with junk or spam information has contributed to the spread of this very negative idea about email marketing. In this sense, we are not going to deny that there are marketing professionals who buy lists and send quantities of emails without any criteria. However, we must bear in mind that they are not sufficient criteria when it comes to downplaying the use of email in marketing.