HARRIS, Mich. — The 9th stop on the 2021 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to Sweetgrass Golf Club in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for the tenth-annual Island Resort Championship from June 11-13. “We are thrilled to return to Michigan for the tenth annual Island Resort Championship – an event that has set the standard from day one as a premier hospitality and competitive experience for our athletes,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer for LPGA Qualifying Tours. “Once again this year’s champion will earn a spot in the LPGA’s fourth major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship in France – an added bonus for successfully navigating the challenging Sweetgrass layout.”