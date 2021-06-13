Cancel
I actually agree with you on this one. I think we punch UNC in the mouth

By Zanderhokie
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know.... they're coming into that game all hyped up. We normally play VERY well in season openers (then it all falls apart, but hey that's another story). Personally, I think we'll just mop the floor with the Tarheels in this one. Just a hunch.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
#Unc#Unc#Tarheels
College Sports

I think he is a good not great player. I don't like one and done at UVA

And that is what he essentially has been so he doesn't get my usual UVA colored goggles. He is an excellent 3 point shooter if open. He can dunk well if wide open to basket. He has fantastic measurables. The potential great TM (improved) would be a great addition to UVA 21-22. The 20-21 version is not that great a loss. The 90% free throw doesn't mean much if you can't create contact and draw fouls.
Sports

Will be a tough call but I think

They lost me when they said they expect Gardner to make up for Hauser’s -- JR_Hoo 06/10/2021 11:24AM. They aren't the same player, but Gardner will be very productive. -- HTrain90 06/10/2021 2:54PM. Whoops. I messed up. Best since Gill is what I should have said. -- HTrain90 06/10/2021 4:18PM.
NFL

You're correct, but I think a lot of those teams ranked...

Lose Conf Champ game - 13th (a lot of lower ranked teams would come from here) Am I looking at this right? If so, makes me wonder if they're also talking about reducing regular season to 11 games. Some commenters use italics to indicate sarcasm, while others prefer the traditional...
Sports

Ok, I think we got their attention...

To say we proved we belonged here, would be an drastic understatement. This team flat out came of age last series. So much was asked of them. So much weight on their shoulders. They were asked to do the actual impossible. The defending freakin champions.. a legit GOAT staring across from them... the sheer pressure of being THE team to break the drought... Colossal task after colossal task mounted up..
Basketball

Agree with this completely but I think it’s two issueswe have a smallish

Roster 48 v 55-60 for many others and we had say 5-6 with injuries which leaves us around 42-43. Having a smaller roster is better for all the reasons Q mentions and kids aren’t ‘standing’ around in practice or reps being taken from the 1s. But it also seems like it would lead to more stability. If a kid feels like he is never going to play at UVA, it would seem like it would be worse at Duke, UNC, Denver, Cuse where there are another 10-12 kids who are in the mix. Then again, if kids don’t have the competitive drive to compete internally then maybe they don’t have what it takes to compete against ACC level competition. That aside, it’s not often 1st years are going to see significant minutes on a NC caliber squad so maybe kids are not willing to wait or work for their shot.
Baseball

I think we'd lose 14-1.

Tossup. Deaftking has both UVa & DBU as -113 to win super regional & +3000 -- Bosco 06/10/2021 11:54AM. Very interesting. I think we have the edge because of AA. I'd give us an -- MonsterTruck 06/10/2021 12:26PM. You know more about baseball than I ever will but 80% seems...
NBA

“Yeah, I definitely should have been more aggressive and attack more,” Simmons said following the contest at State Farm Arena. “I think the spacing was a little off this game. You know we didn’t get to our spacing, and we weren’t as aggressive [in the] second half.”

Simmons’ lone attempt came on a made alley-hoop that put the Sixers up 73-63 with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter. The three-time All-Star shot 5-for-10 overall, finishing with 11 points to go with 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Simmons was very active in the...
College Sports

I think playoff expansion is actually bad for our rival

With the opportunity for 3 or 4 SEC teams to make the playoff each year, I think the top half of the conference will get a recruiting boost, but the teams that STILL have no chance of ever making the playoff will suffer. The rich get richer. Georgia, Florida and Tennessee will benefit, but SCAR, Mizzou and Vandy will flounder. Kentucky could go either way.
Soccer

I think Yedlin looked good

I’m fine with Brooks, Dest and Yedlin. We just haven’t figured out who plays with Brooks in the middle. It’s not Ream and McKenzie was terrible. Hopefully someone comes on strong in the next year to take that spot.
College Sports

I think this will be a good thing

Conferences should have the autonomy to choose their championship matchup. This would benefit the ACC and B1G. Having the ability to play other conference teams more regularly would be very beneficial. Plus theoretically the two best teams would play each other in the game.
College Sports

I just think

Trey’s game is soft by UVa standards. For 6’9” he’s not much of a rebounder, not much of a defender, not much of a ball-winner, not physical. Likes to emphasize uncontested dunks, makes faces on every foul call. Not a fan of his game and I think the draft will rate him lower than most are expecting.
Tennis

I think Federer finds his way to one more somehow.

If Novak wins Wimbledon and US Open he will pass Rafa and Fed -- 1969hoo 06/13/2021 4:58PM. Yeah, I guess the way I'm thinking about it is 2 "really good" years for -- BocaHoo91 06/16/2021 6:14PM. I think Federer finds his way to one more somehow. ** -- TriplHoo 06/16/2021...
NBA

Shannon Sharpe Says Lebron James Is Underappreciated: "I Don't Think We Truly Appreciate What We're Witnessing Until It's Gone. But Once Lebron Done You'll Sit Back And Digest His Career, You'll Have A Greater Appreciation For Him."

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have a TV show dedicated nearly 90% to debating whether LeBron James is the greatest player of all time or not. Bayless will fire shots at The King left and right and praise Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, while Sharpe will take swipe at His Airness and talk long about how LeBron James is the best to ever do it.