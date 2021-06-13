I actually agree with you on this one. I think we punch UNC in the mouth

Roster 48 v 55-60 for many others and we had say 5-6 with injuries which leaves us around 42-43. Having a smaller roster is better for all the reasons Q mentions and kids aren’t ‘standing’ around in practice or reps being taken from the 1s. But it also seems like it would lead to more stability. If a kid feels like he is never going to play at UVA, it would seem like it would be worse at Duke, UNC, Denver, Cuse where there are another 10-12 kids who are in the mix. Then again, if kids don’t have the competitive drive to compete internally then maybe they don’t have what it takes to compete against ACC level competition. That aside, it’s not often 1st years are going to see significant minutes on a NC caliber squad so maybe kids are not willing to wait or work for their shot.