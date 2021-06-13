Cancel
I've never really heard about the sports psychologist staff

By MExpos27
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Three counselors serving all sports seems far less than ideal for ~480 scholarship athletes. I have heard of the team chaplain associated with football and know some athletes have said very positive things about that relationship. Those folks are probably wonderful and genuine people, but I would find it really disappointing if our athletic programs primarily rely on organizations or people with specific religious affiliations who may not have specialized training in sports psychology to support our athletes.

