St. Cloud, MN – In a second night of late-inning magic, St. Cloud (4-4) strung together enough late hits to beat Rochester (4-6), 2-1, in walk-off fashion. With runners on first and second and just one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jordan Barth (Augustana) stepped to the plate in a 1-1 ballgame. The third-year returner hit a groundball to third base which took a high hop and rolled into left field. Nate Swarts (Washington State) came around to score from second and completed the Rox sweep of the Honkers.