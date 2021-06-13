Cancel
Forza Horizon 5 announced, coming November 9 to Steam, Xbox, and Game Pass

By Florin Bodnarescu Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its E3 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event, Microsoft showed off a number of titles, including a closer look at Starfiled (launching in 2022), and the Sea of Thieves - Pirates of the Caribbean cross-over landing later this month. What the firm also showed was a look at and release date for Forza Horizon 5.

www.neowin.net
