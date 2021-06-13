Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer shows off the sandstorm hit Hourglass map

Form Software and Bandai Namco just unveiled dropped an Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer at this year’s Summer Games Fest and it looks utterly incredible!. A brand new trailer for Elden Ring rounded off the 2021 Summer Game Fest stream today, giving us a first glimpse at Bandia Namco’s upcoming fantasy RPG, and it looks like it will be worth the wait. Featuring around 3 minutes of in-game action, it’s the first opportunity many of us have had at the lore and in-game graphics. This world premiere introduces a fantasy world, created by the minds of Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, where a great evil looms heavy on the horizon. The Tarnish is set to return and it seems that our fates are intertwined with this event. What unfolds for the next few minutes is a high fantasy RPG of seemingly epic proportions. Bearing noticeable nods to the likes of Demon Souls and samurai classics, Elden Ring looks set to push players through a range of open-world quests and huge boss battles, taking on deformed monsters, spectres, and even the odd dragon. Mind you, that’s jsut what we gleamed from the trailer for now.