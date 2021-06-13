Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer shows off the sandstorm hit Hourglass map

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as promised when it released the cinematic trailer a few days ago, DICE brought forth Battlefield 2042's first gameplay footage to the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today, and it highlighted the new abilities and gadgets of Specialists, the giant warzones that will bring together 128 players, and more than a few explosions.

www.neowin.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Sandstorm#Gameplay#Explosions#Map#Dice#Battlefield 2042#Bethesda Showcase#Orbital#Airdrops Of Vehicles#Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Cars
Country
Qatar
Related
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Source Of Madness' (ALL) Shows Off Some Gameplay & Lore - Screens & Trailer

Source of Madness is a lovecraftian rogue-lite action-platformer where you are challenged by dynamic and ever-changing monsters from the void. Source Of Madness takes place in an alternative reality where the world did not go into the age of enlightenment, where magic and the monsters of Lovecraft exist or rather allow you to exist. The world is steered and controlled by cosmic entities where the human race hangs on in foolish attempts to survive for yet another sunrise. You play as newly initiated acolytes at the tower of knowledge, where people of Loam have taken shelter from the disturbing hordes of monsters currently infesting the Loam Lands.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Bleak Faith: Forsaken shows off gameplay in new trailer

Archangel Studio has released a new trailer and opened a Steam store page for Bleak Faith: Forsaken, an upcoming open-world survival horror action RPG. The game is set to release for PC, with PlayStation and Xbox console ports also planned. Bleak Faith: Forsaken was originally a Kickstarter Campaign in mid-2019,...
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Strawhart: New Gameplay Trailer

Resurrect an ancient evil and tag along with him to start a cult and take over the land in Strawhart, testing your ingenuity against a bevy of devious puzzles. Today, we're excited for you to see the latest and greatest that we have been creating, refining, and adding to the game. What better way to do that than share a brand-new trailer? Whether you're just joining us for the first time, or have already signed on to follow Strawhart for life, we hope that this trailer delights and impresses. Please sit back, gather 'round, and enjoy!
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Haunted Space' Shows Off Combat Gameplay In Latest Trailer

Haunted Space blends sci-fi with horror elements in a story-rich adventure based on exploration, fast-paced dogfighting, trading, and ship crafting, with customizable flight simulation and intense multi-stage boss battles. In the far future, the second age of human civilization reached the distant Neterun galaxy and discovered a powerful energy called...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Battlefield 2042 Revealed in Cinematic Trailer, Gameplay Reveal Coming June 13 at the Microsoft E3 Stream

The sheet was officially removed from Battlefield 2042 today with a cinematic reveal trailer to get fans hyped for the long-awaited next game in the Battlefield franchise. Set in the near future, following global collapse due to climate change, Battlefield 2042 imagines a world of no-pats, stateless non-patriated soldiers fighting for a piece of what’s left. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13th as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and we’ll also see more details unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.
Video GamesIGN

Battlefield 2042 - Reveal Trailer

Watch the intense, action-packed, and brutal reveal trailer for the first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder when Battlefield 2042 arrives on October 22, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Tops Off Summer Games Fest

Form Software and Bandai Namco just unveiled dropped an Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer at this year’s Summer Games Fest and it looks utterly incredible!. A brand new trailer for Elden Ring rounded off the 2021 Summer Game Fest stream today, giving us a first glimpse at Bandia Namco’s upcoming fantasy RPG, and it looks like it will be worth the wait. Featuring around 3 minutes of in-game action, it’s the first opportunity many of us have had at the lore and in-game graphics. This world premiere introduces a fantasy world, created by the minds of Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, where a great evil looms heavy on the horizon. The Tarnish is set to return and it seems that our fates are intertwined with this event. What unfolds for the next few minutes is a high fantasy RPG of seemingly epic proportions. Bearing noticeable nods to the likes of Demon Souls and samurai classics, Elden Ring looks set to push players through a range of open-world quests and huge boss battles, taking on deformed monsters, spectres, and even the odd dragon. Mind you, that’s jsut what we gleamed from the trailer for now.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

New trailer for ‘Endless Dungeon’ shows off gameplay and rules - NME

A new trailer for 'Endless Dungeon' shows a glimpse of gameplay. Save big on Apple's latest 24-inch iMac at Amazon. Apple is bringing one of streaming’s trendiest features to iPhone users with the debut of SharePlay in iOS 15 later this year. It offers Apple a chance to hook a new generation of users on FaceTime — but the service is still missing some key integrations.
Video GamesNews Ledge

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Embraces The ‘Battlefield Moment’

We finally got our first look at Battlefield 2042, and the folks at DICE nailed it. The Battlefield franchise is all about the ‘only in Battlefield’ moment. Today’s trailer is laser-focused on giving those to us. Drive an ATV into a helicopter? Check. Eject out of a jet to blow up a trailing plane with a rocket launcher? You’re damn right.
Video GamesIGN

Battlefield 2042 aka Battlefield 6 Leaks Suggest Largest Maps Ever, Squad-Based Gameplay, Open Beta, Delayed Crossplay, and More

In addition to Battlefield 6 being called Battlefield 2042, more details have emerged on what to expect from EA’s worst kept secret. If a post on Reddit is to be believed the Battlefield 2042 private testing session date for content creators is June 15. An open alpha/beta date is expected in June. Battlefield 2042 is so called as it takes place 20 years after Battlefield 4. Crossplay appears to be delayed due to the PS4 and Xbox One being unable to “handle it”.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

OlliOlli World gameplay trailer

Private Division and Roll7 have debuted a new trailer for OlliOlli World, a new skateboarding action-platformer for Switch. Give it a look below. OlliOlli World arrives on Switch this winter. We have additional details here.
Video GamesArs Technica

Elden Ring shows off first gameplay footage, confirmed for Jan. 2022

Over two years have passed since From Software first shared a prerendered tease for Elden Ring at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. During a streaming Summer Game Fest event on Thursday, publisher Bandai Namco showed the first gameplay footage from this collaboration between Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin and announced a release date of January 21, 2022, for "next-gen and current-gen" consoles.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

The New EVIL DEAD: THE GAME Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Its Embrace Of The Franchise

At this past week’s Summer Game Fest event, the show debuted some actual gameplay of Evil Dead: The Game and it has me hyped. The trailer shows off many characters and locations spanning the films and television show that the game is based on. It’s definitely a love letter to the devoted fans that have been eager to get another chance to kill some deadites, Ash style. You’ll get to play as Ash of course, as well as his sister Cheryl, his buddies Pablo and Kelly, and many more.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Battlefield 2042: Release date, trailer, weapons, maps, specalists and more

With Battlefield 2042, EA and Dice are stepping into a battle they can't afford to lose. The Battlefield fanbase appeared at one point to be dwindling as gamers move to headline-grabbing Battle Royale shooters. Now, this storied first-person shooter franchise has a chance to show why it has endured for nearly two decades.