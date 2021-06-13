Your Questions About the 2021 Nissan GT-R, Answered
Is it worth $100K? How many times can you launch it in a week? Can you fit a hockey bag in the trunk? You asked, we answered. The 2021 Nissan GT-R may be the same supercar it has been for several years now, frozen in time, but it has a following and loyalty that means (hopefully) that it will be around for a while yet. I drove a GT-R Premium for a week and you asked me some great questions in my “what do you want to know” post so I wanted to take the opportunity to answer them.www.thedrive.com