Your Questions About the 2021 Nissan GT-R, Answered

Knowing what you want is often a process that can take as long as a lifetime. For some unique individuals, 16 years of age is all they need to know exactly what they want. Ryan Hartwig grew up in the car industry. His father’s business specializes in building cars for movies. One of the many cars the business has built was a Skyline R34 for the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Ryan fell in love with the all-wheel drive, turbocharged platform, and before even getting his license, he was planning to import an R32 Skyline of his own. The result was getting to go to junior year of high school in a GT-R.