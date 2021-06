The world-famous video uploading platform Youtube has recently banned some official famous channels from its platform. As per the sources, the Youtube platform has temporarily suspended or aborted all the official channels which are related to Sony TV Entertainment, and the reason they gave is due to some security reasons. As per the media report, the channels which are suspended from Youtube has not accomplished the guidelines of the platform which is pointing out as one of the main reason for aborting all the official channels of Sony TV Entertainment. It is also observed that some unofficial and doubtful activities are taking place inside the channels.