Another year, another Electronic Entertainment Expo. It was hard to quantify how disappointing 2020’s E3 replacement was with multiple shows from various developers taking place over three months last summer. If there was one thing E3 did well it was corralling hundreds of developers under one roof and managing how they showed off their games. Although the big 3 – Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo – have been distancing themselves from the main event for some time now other publishers like EA, Ubisoft, Square Enix and indie mainstay Devolver Digital have stuck around. Why rent your own theatre and fuck up a gameplay reveal when someone else can do it for you?