Israel’s new chief warns Iran’s election an indication for world leaders to ‘get up’ on nuclear deal. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday opened his first cupboard assembly since swearing in his new coalition authorities final week with a condemnation of the brand new Iranian president. He mentioned Iran’s presidential election was an indication for world powers to “get up” earlier than returning to a nuclear settlement with Tehran.Iran’s hardline judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected on Saturday with 62 per cent of the vote though there was a low voter turnout. He’s sanctioned by the US partially over…