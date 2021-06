The minds of Mersiv and Smoakland have come together to create the soul-shaking What You Want, that will leave listeners breathless. If you have not yet familiarized yourself with Mersiv and love bass music, you’ll surely want to acquaint yourself with him soon. This experimental bass visionary has developed his sound into something remarkable that’s filled with loud, dark, and beautiful soundscapes. Riding the wave of releases such as the Paradise EP with Fryar and the Legion of Boom EP on WAKAAN, he’s quickly become a name in the bass community. For his newest project, Mersiv has tagged in the Oakland-based duo Smoakland, to create an immersive body high, and bass-filled experience that is the What You Want EP.