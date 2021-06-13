Cancel
Huskers Land Ohio State Transfer Defensive Back and Former 5-Star Tyreke Johnson

By Derek Peterson
hailvarsity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn already stout defense got a little tougher on Sunday with the announcement that Tyreke Johnson will be joining the Nebraska program as a transfer defensive back. Johnson put his name into the transfer portal on May 12 after spending the first three years of his career at Ohio State. In 2018, his first year with the program, he redshirted. In 2019, he appeared in eight games in a reserve role behind future NFL defensive backs like Jeff Okudah, Shawn Wade, and Damon Arnette. He got more of an opportunity early in the 2020 campaign, but saw his snaps dwindle as the year progressed. For his career, he has eight tackles.

hailvarsity.com
