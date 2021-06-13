Huskers Land Ohio State Transfer Defensive Back and Former 5-Star Tyreke Johnson

Ohio State football is in the midst of hosting and securing some of the top talent in the 2022 class. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking into the following year’s class as well. Josiah Trotter is a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class from Philadelphia and has cut his list to four schools. Ohio State has made the shortlist along with Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. Trotter plays his high school football at St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If that sounds familiar it’s because Ohio State signed two players from that same high school last year in Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr, son of former NFL star Marvin Harrison. First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I…