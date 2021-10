One of the greatest Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This shoe came out all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has received a whole slew of new offerings. It is easily one of the best shoes ever made, and it is so iconic that just a few years ago, Jordan Brand took it out of the vault. With all of that being said, 2021 has seen a few Jordan 3s make it to the market, and now, we are getting a couple of more before the end of the year.

