Akron, OH

Shooting in Akron results in one man hospitalized

By Danny Cunningham
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
A 30-year-old man was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center on Saturday afternoon with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the back, according to Akron police.

The shooting took place in the 90 block of E. Linwood Ave., and officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound.

According to information from the scene, investigators have determined that the victim was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle and shot by an unknown person in a different vehicle. The vehicle that the wounded man was in, as well as a nearby house, were both struck with gunfire.

There were no additional injuries reported from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Those who call may remain anonymous.

