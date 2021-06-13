Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

What you need to know before going to National Parks this summer

By Joe Hiti
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago

The National Parks Service expects to have a busy season in 2021 and is looking to ensure park visitors know what to expect as restrictions continue to ease across the country and traffic at parks picks up.

www.audacy.com
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches National Park#Canyonlands National Park#National Park Service#The Wall Street Journal#Nps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Carsmomcollective.com

Riding the Channel Cat Water Taxi: What to know before you go

Riding the Channel Cat Water Taxi is one of our family’s favorite summer activities. Whether you’re a Quad Citizen or a visitor to the area, the Channel Cat is one of the best ways to experience the Mississippi River and our community. The Channel Cat Water Taxi service is operated...
Travelbeaconjournal.com

Everything you need to know about visiting Cuyahoga Valley National Park

From hiking and biking to kayaking and horseback riding, there’s something for everyone in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Initially designated as the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area in 1974, it was renamed Cuyahoga Valley National Park in 2000. The 33,000-acre national park is located in Summit and Cuyahoga counties, between...
Travelspectrumlocalnews.com

National Parks brace for post-lockdown crowds

As states across the country begin to ease coronavirus restrictions – reopening businesses, museums, restaurants and hotels – Americans have wasted little time returning to one of their most beloved summer pastimes: Travel. But many popular vacation spots abroad are enforcing murky, subject-to-change guidelines for foreign entrants. As a result,...
Arizona Stateworldatlas.com

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

Covering an area of 295,233 sq. km, the State of Arizona is geographically positioned in the southwestern region of the United States. It is also the 6th largest and the 14th most populous state in the USA. Approximately 15% of the state’s total area is privately managed while the rest of the area is managed as parts of public forests and parks, trust lands, and Native American reservations. The National Park Service, an organ of the US Department of Interior, not only supervises the protection of the US National Parks but also protects all the other US natural and historical heritage sites. In Arizona, there are 24 such sites including the 3 National Parks that are under the management of the National Park Service.
TravelPosted by
WWL-AMFM

AAA says summer travel will be high for 2021

If you’re planning a summer trip you might want to hurry up and finalize those plans. According to AAA, more people are expected to take a vacation this summer compared to 2019. AAA spokesperson Don Redman said comparing rates for 2020 is pointless
AnimalsPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Black Bear Escapes Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park

From the looks of this video black bears and grizzly bears are not friendly with each other and this black bear is lucky. Glacier National Park posted a video on their Facebook of a visitor catching an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear and let's just say grizzly bears aren't friendly just to people, apparently they aren't fans of black bears. Here's the video from Facebook.
La Luz, NMPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

2021 Cherry Festival: What To Know Before You Go This Weekend

Let the cherry fun begin this weekend at the 2nd annual Cherry Festival at Nichols Ranch and Orchards in La Luz, New Mexico. Families looking for a change of scenery or who want to celebrate dad can take a day trip to this year’s Cherry Festival featuring all things cherry, plenty of eats, and fun family activities all weekend long.
Lifestylebigislandthieves.com

Hawaiʻi Expands Pre-Travel Testing Program to French Polynesia

David Ige announced today that starting June 21, 2021 travelers from French Polynesia may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner in French Polynesia. The test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the test result must be negative.
TravelMercury News

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor’s note: Coronavirus cases remain high across the globe. Health officials caution that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading the virus. Staying home is the best way to stem transmission. Below is information on what to know if you still plan to travel, last updated on June 9.
TravelEast Bay Times

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor’s note: Coronavirus cases remain high across the globe. Health officials caution that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading the virus. Staying home is the best way to stem transmission. Below is information on what to know if you still plan to travel, last updated on June 9.